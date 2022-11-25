Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Returning to PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods, are returning to the PNC Championship, the PGA Tour’s family team tournament, for the third straight year.

In Team Woods’s debut appearance at the PNC in 2020, they finished in seventh place, and at last year’s event they were runner-ups to John Daly and his son, John Daly II.

“We have been looking forward to this week all year and we can’t wait to team up together for our third PNC Championship,” said Woods. “This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”

