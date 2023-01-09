Tiger Woods Accused Of ‘Intentionally Evading’ Subpoena From LIV Golf

Tiger Woods doesn’t appear to have any intention of playing ball in an antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour. The 47-year-old has been accused of intentionally evading being served a subpoena to be deposed in the lawsuit.

Attorney Larry Klayman is the lawyer seeking Woods to testify under oath. While Klayman does not represent LIV Golf, the suit involves the Saudi-backed circuit.

The antitrust suit accused the PGA Tour of “an anticompetitive scheme to restrain trade though monopolization, attempted monopolization, group boycotts and other antitrust violations to Destroy the new LIV Golf Tour and its players to the detriment of golf fans in Florida.”

READ: TIGER WOODS, RORY MCILROY TO BE SERVED SUBPOENA AS BATTLE WITH LIV GOLF CONTINUES

The PGA Tour reportedly attempted to get the lawsuit tossed out of court in December but failed. Rory McIlroy and Davis Love III have been served and named as “alleged conspirators” and are scheduled to be deposed on January 11 and 17, respectively.

Woods’ deposition is scheduled for January 13, but he’s “intentionally evading” service, according to Katelyn Miller, the civil process server trying to hand him his papers.

“Based on my experience as a process server, Mr. Woods appears to be intentionally evading service,” Miller said.

Tiger Woods is avoiding being served papers in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

While Klayman claims that all parties, including Woods, will be “treated with respect” he couldn’t help from taking a subtle shot at the 15-time major winner’s past experiences with the law.

“It would appear that Mr. Woods has little respect for our legal right to depose him,” said Klayman in a statement.

“Accepting service for depositions is common practice and Mr. Woods is no different than any other American and has no reason to keep denying service,” Klayman claimed. “Given his prior experiences with the law, this is unfortunate.”

Legal representatives have attempted to serve Woods at both his home and the offices of his TGR Foundation five times, but have failed.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris