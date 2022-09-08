Tiger Volleyball takes winning ways on the road to Birmingham

AUBURN, Ala. – Following two sweeping efforts at Neville Arena, Auburn Volleyball takes its winning ways on the road with a trip to the UAB Invitational in Birmingham.

The Tigers kick the tournament off against the Blazers on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 pm CT, and will follow up with matches against Troy on Sept. 10 at 2 pm CT and North Florida on Sept. 11 at Noon CT.

QUICK HITS

Kendall Kemp’s aggressive Offensive presence comes in first in the Southeastern Conference in blocks per set (1.76) and makes her runner-up in total blocks (30). Those numbers are also good enough for top-40 in the Nation for the 6-6 true freshman.

Sarah Morton’s forceful serve is also helping Auburn’s winning effort this season. Morton is 3rd in the SEC in aces per set this season. at 0.59

As a team, the Tigers are firing in aces at a rate of 2.59 per set, making Auburn the best serving team in the conference Entering the weekend and No. 7 in the nation.

The Tigers are flying around and making plays in the back row. Holding opponents to an SEC-best .118 hitting, Auburn ranks as the 10th best team in the country in opponent hitting percentage.

Madison Scheer’s efficiency has been something to Marvel for a true freshman. Averaging a .414 hitting percentage Entering the weekend, the Eureka, Missouri native ranks No. 4 in the SEC and No. 40 in the nation.

Head Coach Brent Crouch is diligent about his team’s blocking and it’s paying dividends early in 2022. At 2.74 blocks per set, the Tigers are the second-best blocking team in the SEC Entering Wednesday and No. 23 in the country.

SCOUTING UAB

It has been a mediocre start for UAB, kicking off the 2022 season with a 3-3 record and entering the tournament. The Blazers are 2-1 at home, 0-1 on the road, and 1-1 on neutral ground.

In her third season with UAB, head coach Betsy Freeburg is 22-25. The Blazers are led by senior outside hitter Fernanda Maida. Maida leads the Squad in Kills with 93 and points with 101.5. She is averaging a team-best 4.04 kills per set.

On the defensive end, the middle blocking duo of Chloe Rodriguez and Kiana Mack are leading the charge for the Blazers. Rodriguez leads in blocks with 16.0 and second in blocks per set with .67. Meanwhile, Mack leads in blocks per set with 0.68 and second in blocks with 15.0.

Mack is also a Threat from the service line, ranking first in Conference USA and 24th nationally in aces per set with 0.68.

As a team, UAB ranks in the top five in C-USA in eight separate categories. With 16.96 digs per set, the Blazers are the second-best digging team in its conference and No. 19 nationally.

AUBURN-UAB SERIES

Auburn maintains a 24-8 record against its neighbors to the north, including wins in each of its last 11 matchups. However, the Tigers and Blazers haven’t locked horns since 2009 when Auburn swept the Blazers on the Plains. This is Orange and Blue’s first trip to Birmingham since 2000.

SCOUTING TROY

Troy is 2-4 to start the season and looking to snap a three-game losing streak this weekend. The Trojans are 0-2 on the road and 2-2 in neutral-site games so far in the 2022 campaign.

Sophomore outside hitter Tori Hester leads her team in nearly every offensive category this season. Hester is top-10 in the Sun Belt in four different categories, including total points (91.5) where she’s No. 97 in the country.

Senior setter Amara Anderson enters the weekend third in the Sun Belt Conference for total assists and 37th nationally with 225.

AUBURN-TROY SERIES

The Tigers have enjoyed sustained success against Troy over the year. Auburn holds a 15-0 record all-time versus the Trojans and have not surrendered a set since 2007. Saturday will be the first time these programs meet at a neutral site since before the Rally scoring era.

SCOUTING NORTH FLORIDA

Head coach, Kristen Wright is in her fifth season with the Ospreys with an even 62-62 record. The Ospreys enter the weekend 1-4 but have faced one of the toughest schedules in the country in the early part of 2022. UNF took a set off fellow SEC member Florida before falling to Virginia, Kansas State and Syracuse with a win over ETSU sandwiched in between.

Offensively, North Florida is led by junior outside hitter Mahalia White. The Canoga Park, California native leads the team in kills, kills per set, points and points per set. White’s 4.81 Kills per set is far and away the best in the ASUN and No. 14 in the country.

On the defensive end, Rocio Moro is doing her best to make sure balls don’t hit the floor. At a rate of 4.50 digs per set, Moro ranks second in the ASUN and top-70 in the country.

AUBURN-NORTH FLORIDA SERIES

Sunday marks the first official meeting between Auburn and North Florida.

UP NEXT

Crouch and company stay on the road next weekend, traveling to Jacksonville, Alabama for the JSU Invite where matches against Southern Miss, Jackson State and Jacksonville State await.