Tiger volleyball looks to rebound to winning ways





EPHRATA — With a 2021 state tournament appearance under its belt, the 2022 Ephrata volleyball team will look to fall back on its early season success as the season enters its final stretch.

“Last year we had the Mindset of ‘Oh, we made it to state. Our goal is accomplished,’” Ephrata senior Halee Moore said. “I remember last year our whole entire motto was ‘Make it to state, make it to state,’ but when we got there it was kind of ‘What do we do now?’ I think this year, going into it, we just have to have the drive to want to continue to play, even if we make it to state.”

The Tigers began the season a perfect 8-0, five games of which had been determined in sweeping fashion. Ephrata has dropped to 8-2 after losing back-to-back games.

“It was exciting, especially since we have a young team,” Ephrata senior Kacie Shannon said. “We were able to come together pretty quickly at the start of the season, and even continuing that.”

Head Coach Britney MacLeod said that the early wins gave the team a “confidence boost,” as many of the contributing players from last year’s team had graduated. She added that replacing six impact players was a big hurdle.

“I think it was a confidence boost,” MacLeod said. “We’re coming into a new group of kids that are filling different spots, so getting them a little winning out of the gate made us feel that we were in the right direction.”

Moore, MacLeod and Shannon all said that the team has gelled well together, with players having been able to step into new positions as the season progresses.

“I feel like we have a well-rounded team in general, we have a lot of talent all around,” Moore said. “We can throw people around in any place, so it kind of makes it fun.”

Moore also noted how this ability to play at different spots is important for a team if a player is injured or unable to play in a match.

“It’s very important because, say, if someone’s injured or something happens where someone can’t play, it’s that much easier to just put someone in a position to be able to play just like that and not have to worry about position,” Moore said.

Both Moore and Shannon were complimentary of sophomore setter Ali Healas, who has stepped into a bigger role on the team as a Younger player.

“I think her coming in and being able to step into that role and (handle) that pressure, it’s inspiring,” Moore said. “Great job, Ali!”

Senior leadership is important on any team as it places older players into positions where their teammates listen to them. Being vocal is a key to success in the game of volleyball according to Shannon.

“Volleyball is so fast-paced, there’s always something new happening,” Shannon said. “Nothing is the same twice, so lots of communication has to happen.”

Despite the early success for Ephrata, the Tigers have dropped their previous two games. The first came in a 3-0 loss on the road against Ellensburg, and the second was a 3-2 home loss to Selah. Both the Bulldogs and the Vikings have now stepped above the Tigers in the Central Washington Athletic Conference standings.

“I think really being competitive, and finding the drive each individual has is really going to win us the games,” Moore said. “I feel like, as a program, we can definitely come back and take the teams. We just have to want it.”

With six games remaining on the schedule, MacLeod said she wants to see her players be able to win matches from start to finish.

“We talk about green light mentality,” MacLeod said. “If there’s a brick wall, you find your way over it. Just their battle, I want to see it start from point one and go all the way to the end of the match.”

Following Tuesday night’s match against Othello, the Tigers will be on the road on Thursday against East Valley (Yakima). Ephrata has already defeated the Red Devils this season in a 3-0 sweep at home.

“It’s not really the X’s and O’s at this point, it’s just the grit of wanting to get your job done,” MacLeod said.

