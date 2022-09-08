Tiger Men’s Golf Team Ranked No. 18 In Golfweek Preseason Poll—LSU

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team comes in ranked No. 18 in the Golfweek Top 30 preseason poll announced this week by the magazine/web site.

The Tigers, off a sixth place finish in their opener at South Bend, Indiana, will be defending their Championship at Squire Creek in Northeast Louisiana at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate beginning on Sunday.

LSU has a Veteran lineup on its 2022-23 Squad with three grad students, led by Garrett Barber, along with Michael Sanders and Chris Woollam. Connor Gaunt is a senior with Drew Doyle and Nicholas Arcement, who led LSU in scoring in South Bend, both juniors.

Cohen Trolio enters his sophomore season off a good summer in which he made a deep run in the Western Am and then advanced to the Round of 64 in the United States Amateur.

Here is the complete list of Golfweek’s Preseason Top 30:

1 Vanderbilt

2 North Carolina

3 Florida

4 Georgia Tech

5 Arizona State

6 Texas Tech

7 Oklahoma State

8 Illinois

9 Oklahoma

10 Texas

11 Tennessee

12 Stanford

13 Pepperdine

14 Auburn

15 Arkansas

16 Florida State

17 Texas A&M

18 LSU

19 Georgia

20 Wake Forest

21 Notre Dame

22 Ole Miss

23 Virginia

24 Alabama

25 East Tennessee State

26 North Florida

27 Oregon

28 Duke

29 Arizona

30 Washington