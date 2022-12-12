Tiger Basketball Begins Homestand Tuesday Against NCCU; 6 PM Tipoff At Maravich Center – LSU

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, off a rallying 72-70 win over Wake Forest in Atlanta on Saturday, begins a four-game homestand on Tuesday night, hosting North Carolina Central University at 6 pm at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game will start an hour earlier than previous evening games have started at the Maravich Center this season.

The game will be broadcast on the Affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media Flagship in Baton Rouge Eagle 98.1 FM) with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head Coach John Brady. The game will be telecast on the SEC Network with Dave Neal and Dane Bradshaw on the call.

Tickets for the game are available at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to tipoff at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center. There is a special “Be A Student” online LSUTix.net ticket offer for those wishing to sit in the LSU Student Section that includes a ticket, hot dog, nachos and a soft drink for one price.

LSU is 8-1 after a game on Saturday in which LSU was down 39-19 with just over 24 minutes left to play at State Farm Arena. But LSU closed the margin to eight by Halftime and was able to have possession of the ball in a tie game. Justice “Juice” Hill drove the lane and scored with 2.1 seconds left for the winning points.

KJ Williams, who was the SEC Player of the Week, had a league high 35 points and 10 rebounds, his 30th career double double. He made 7-of-9 three-point field goals in the game and recorded the second highest single game of his five-year career.

Derek Fountain, who was making his first start of the season, had 11 points and Cam Hayes off the bench added 13.

North Carolina Central is 5-5 on the year having last played on Dec. 6 at Marquette, losing 90-78. After being down 52-29 at the half as Marquette shot over 70 percent from the field, NCCU outscored Marquette, 49-38, in the second half for the final margin.

Justin Wright led the Eagles with 18 points, while Brendan Medley-Bacon had 16 and Kris Monroe 10.

NCCU shot 46 percent from the field with nine treys, outrebounding Marquette, 34-27.

The teams have met on one occasion previously. Ironically, the game date will be the same as LSU won 70-66 on Dec. 13, 2016.

The preseason portion of the homestand will continue on Saturday night at 6 pm when LSU hosts Winthrop.