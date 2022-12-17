Tiger and Charlie Woods live golf scores: Updated results, Highlights from the 2022 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is back playing televised golf this weekend, and this time his son, Charlie, is by his side.

The father-son duo will take to the course at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla., to compete in the 2022 PNC Championship. The two have played in the event twice before, in 2020 and 2021.

The tournament is one of golf’s most popular annual events, as world-class players partner with family members in a unique and fun competition. Last year, the winners were John Daly and his son, John Daly II. Tiger and Charlie Woods finished runners-up after a Sunday charge that included 11 consecutive birdies.

A lot of focus coming into the weekend has been on Charlie’s golf game. The 13-year-old has been competing in more and more junior tournaments, winning twice this year on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. His swing has drawn comparisons to world No. 1 Rory McIlroy.

Tiger and Charlie Woods tee times at the 2022 PNC Championship

The father/son duo will get their tournament underway at 12:17 pm ET on Saturday, Dec. 17. They will be paired with two-time major winner Justin Thomas and his father, Mike.

Below is Tiger and Charlie’s tee time and pairing for the first round. The tee times for Sunday’s final round will be announced at the end of the round Saturday.

Round Tee time (ET) Hole Pairings 1 12:17 p.m 1 Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods; Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas 2 — 1 —

Tiger and Charlie Woods’ score: What did they shoot today?

This section will be updated.

Round Score (overall) Place 1 — — 2 — —

Watch Tiger and Charlie Woods live

Saturday’s round will be shown on Peacock and NBC, while Sunday’s final round will be split between Peacock, Golf Channel and NBC.

A live stream will be available throughout the weekend on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Here is the full broadcast schedule for the 2022 PNC Championship:

PNC Championship TV schedule 2022