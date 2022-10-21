Tide offer promising 2025 center

Nate Oats and the rest of the coaching staff have not been shy in their pursuit of underclassmen. On Thursday, they extended an offer to 2025 center Francis Chukwudebelu.

Chukwudebelu has a wingspan that stretches 7-feet-5-inches. That is rare considering that he is just now entering his sophomore season at Prestonwood Christian Academy (TX). Alabama’s current center, Charles Bediako, has a wingspan that is 7-feet-2-inches.

So far, Alabama has offered five prospects from the 2025 recruiting cycle. Nevertheless, Bediako would be entering his senior season if he chose to stay until then. That would be an interesting duo at the center position in Nate Oats’ offense.

Of course, that is also just a possibility as the Texas native’s recruitment is sure to heat up over the next few years. As for now, he will focus on his sophomore season of high school.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Francis Chukwudebelu’s recruiting profile below.