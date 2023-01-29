Tide offer 2024 4-star RB from Texas

Alabama recently Landed a four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale from Longview High School in Longview, Texas. Well, the Tide are now recruiting his former high school teammate Taylor Tatum.

As a junior, Tatum had 206 carries for 1,840 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also hauled in 12 receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

If his stats are indicative of his future at the college level, it signals that he could be very bright. It will not be easy for Alabama to out-recruit some of the other programs in the Lonestar state. Nevertheless, the coaching staff has plenty of time to build relationships and get him on campus.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Taylor Tatum’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position
247 4 39 6 3
Rivals 4 42 24
ESPN 4 91 14 3
On3 Recruiting 4 36 8 2
247 Composite 4 73 10 5

Vitals

Hometown Longview, Texas
Projected Position Running back
Height 5-10
Weight 195
Class 2024

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 15, 2023
  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button