Tide checking in is Talented 2023 CG

Alabama’s coaching staff has been active on the recruiting trail for both the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes. On Wednesday, they went in person to see 2023 combo guard Bryce Lindsay. Lindsay transferred to IMG Academy from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lindsay had been committed to South Carolina for almost two months before announcing his decommitment. Since then, he has re-opened his recruitment. Alabama has not yet extended an official offer to Lindsay.

Currently, Alabama has two commitments from the 2023 class: small forward Sam Walters and point guard RJ Johnson. Coach Nate Oats and the rest of his staff have prioritized Landing some of the best prospects in the Nation over the past few years.

Lindsay has been garnering more interest as his senior season approaches. It will be interesting to see if Lindsay extends him an official offer in the future.

Roll Tide Wire will now take a look at Bryce Linday’s recruiting profile.

Rankings



Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 21 30 Rivals 4 – – 20 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – – – 247 Composite 3 170 17 22

Vitals



Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position Combo Guard Height 6-3 Weight 170 Class 2023

Recruiting



No offer from Alabama at this time No visits scheduled at this time

Offers



South Carolina Xavier Texas A&M Saint Louis Virginia Tech

Twitter

