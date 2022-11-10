Tidbits ahead of the LSU basketball home opener

The Matt McMahon era of LSU basketball tips off in just over 24 hours as a fresh team, with practically all brand new faces beginning to put some on-court results together.

Up first for this group is UM-Kansas City as the Tigers look to sharpen their rotations and overall play against another opponent. McMahon knows there will be Mistakes as that’s typically what happens when you bring together such a brand new roster in a matter of months.

But what he also knows is that doesn’t stop the Tigers from playing hard and with a genuine joy for the game.

“I want to see us play with great joy,” McMahon said. “This is supposed to be fun too. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, talked to our players about that yesterday. We only get 31 opportunities to play and that equates to about 8% of the year. I wanna make sure we take advantage of everyone of those opportunities.”

Here are a few topics that are noteworthy ahead of the Tigers’ season opener of the McMahon era.

What does LSU hope to get out of the early part of the season?

Scheme and strategy are both parts of the game that will naturally develop as the season moves along and something McMahon isn’t all that worried about at this point. He knows that there will be some sloppiness as the Tigers diagnose who works well together on the floor.

What McMahon wants to see more than anything from his group Tomorrow is consistent, relentless effort.

“I’m pretty simple in my approach. The foundation Tomorrow is that we play with Relentless effort, great unselfishness on both ends of the floor, a lot of energy,” McMahon said. “I’ll be watching what’s our bench like? What’s the vibe of the program? That has to be at the Forefront of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

McMahon says he typically isn’t a harsh critic of Mistakes that come throughout a game but rather the effort that’s displayed from the players on the floor. Murray State transfer Justice Hill knows all about what McMahon asks of his players on the floor and is someone who will be trusted with running the operation when on the floor.

“Just coming together. This is our first opportunity to show what we can do in front of fans. Getting the fans excited about what’s to come this season and making progress towards being the best team we can be,” Hill said.

Don’t expect starting five to be known until tipoff

LSU still has one more practice and a shootaround before tipoff with Kansas City, so McMahon politely declined to name a starting lineup ahead of the opener. For McMahon, what he wants his players to know more than anything is that the lineup LSU runs with on Wednesday night ensures nothing for the rest of the season.

The roles will be evolving with so many fresh faces to incorporate.

“The players have to understand that whatever the minutes are, whatever the role is on Nov. 9 certainly doesn’t guarantee you that spot,” McMahon said. “These players are going to have to understand practice is about performance, you have to deliver on the practice floor, be consistent and have Habits there which will lead to consistent production.”

The Murray State transfers Hill, Trae Hannibal and KJ Williams are guys who are comfortable in this system so it’s hard to imagine anyone not being part of the rotation on Wednesday as McMahon tries to decipher which guys play well together.

McMahon did speak glowingly about Adam Miller and Mwani Wilkinson, who he described as players who will have large roles with this team from the jump. This non-conference schedule will also give the three true freshmen opportunities to earn their places in the rotation as well.

Tyrell Ward and Jalen Reed specifically earned glowing reviews for their unique styles of play and it’ll be interesting to see which ones step up consistently in their first seasons.

How basketball can use big football weekend in recruiting

This last weekend in Death Valley didn’t just leave an impression on football and the dozens of recruits that program had in town over the weekend. McMahon and the basketball program were equally captivated by what transpired and the effects that kind of atmosphere can have on recruiting.

“Selfishly I had a great time, it was incredible,” McMahon said. “There are a lot of reasons I’m grateful to have this opportunity here at LSU. The passion of the fan base, when you sit back and really think about it, you can get 102,000 people in one place that care about something so passionately. That’s what LSU means to them so when you can bring recruits to town and they get to see that and experience it, see the Hospitality and what it means, it’s really special.”

LSU is coming off picking up its second commitment of the 2023 class in guard Mike Williams to go along with forward Corey Chest. The momentum is already building for McMahon on the recruiting trail and how the Tigers capitalize in his first few years through the freshmen market will tell us a lot of how quickly the program can stabilize.