Tickets to live events from the PGA Tour to the US Open might be holiday gifts

It is perhaps the toughest question around the holidays. What do you get the Golfers in your life as a gift?

From tees to a dozen golf balls to divot repair tools, the world is filled with plenty of stocking stuffers for golfers. And there are shirts and even gift certificates for rounds of golf at new courses for the player.

But for the 2022 holidays, at least in California and the Coachella Valley, tickets for professional tournaments might be the most logical gifts. The 2023 season will be one that could see your Golfers enjoying the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions or United States Golf Association Championships in person.

Here are a few suggestions:

The American Express tickets

The 2023 American Express is the week of Jan. 18-22, and that means your favorite golfer will have a chance to appreciate the gift of tickets almost immediately. A variety of ticket packages are available. The good news is that the tickets for the desert’s PGA Tour event are more affordable than they were one year ago. Daily tickets are $50, down from $65 last year, and tickets for concert days Friday and Saturday are $79, down from $125 last January. So whether you are just interested in golf or a concert or both, the tickets are online at amexgolf.com.

More:American Express golf tourney donates $1 million to local charities

US Open tickets

The US Open comes to California more than other states because there is always an Open at Pebble Beach every nine or 10 years, and Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego has also been in the mix. But in 2023, it is the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club that will host the national championship, giving Southern California fans a chance at seeing the event. While the initial offering of tickets is finished, fans can go to USGA.org and investigate other ticket options. That includes the Pacific Club, offering everything from a rooftop deck and bar off the 14th Fairway as well as an indoor climate-controlled space, with prices starting at $1,300. The Trophy Club, with tickets starting at $175, includes a sports bar, lounge atmosphere. Gallery tickets, offering grounds access for fans, start at $125 Monday through Sunday.

US Women’s Open tickets

There isn’t a Women’s major in the desert anymore, but the US Women’s Open will be played in California in 2023 at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links. Yes, that’s more than a short drive away, but the Women’s Open is far more affordable in terms of ticketing than the men’s Open in Los Angeles. The Women’s Open will be played July 5-9, and special ticket deals for the event, including a gift of a knit cap, are now available through the USGA website. Consider that a daily ticket for the US Women’s Open is just $30 and you get the idea that this Championship is more affordable than other options. And you can take the money you save on the tickets and get a hotel room.

The Gallery Classic

The PGA Tour Champions event comes to the desert for the first time on March 20-26 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage. While the tournament isn’t selling tickets yet, that doesn’t mean you can’t go on the event’s website and learn more about options and get on a list to be notified when tickets go on sale. The desert hasn’t had a senior tour event in years, and it’s possible the crowds will be quite large for the first year. If you want to splurge for your golfer, take a look at a possible spot in one of the two one-day pro-ams the tournament will hold on Wednesday and Thursday.

A golf simulator

Just how extravagant do you want to be with your gift this year? In the category of what to get the golfer who has everything, there is the GCHawk golf simulator-in-a-box. Between now and Dec. 31, this full-sized golf simulator is on sale for $26,799, more than $7,000 off the normal price. Available through gimmesimulators.com, the Simulator Promises “true-to-life golf” featuring an overhead-mounted launch monitor. From range practice to golf course gameplay, Foresight’s FSX 2020 software promises everything a golfer needs for Simulator play. Pricy perhaps, but you’ll always know where your golfer is when they’re not actually on the course.