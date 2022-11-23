Tickets Now on Sale for UTRGV Basketball Games on South Padre Island

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday that tickets for the second annual UTRGV South Padre Island Battle on the Beach and the third annual UTRGV South Padre Island Classic at the South Padre Island Convention Center can now be purchased at UTRGVTickets.com.

The UTRGV South Padre Island Battle on the Beach features UTRGV men’s basketball hosting Houston Christian on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m

The UTRGV South Padre Island Classic features four women’s basketball games, as UTRGV hosts Boise State on Dec. 19 at 6 pm and Bowling Green on Dec. 20 at 6 pm while Texas A&M-Commerce faces Bowling Green on Dec. 19 at 3 pm and Boise State on Dec. 20 at 3 p.m

All-session passes for adults are $20 each and include admission to all five games while child and senior all-session passes are $12. Single-session passes are $8 for adults and $5 for children and seniors.

Current UTRGV students receive free general admission and will be asked to RSVP for their tickets in advance during the week leading up to the games. UTRGV students will receive an email on Dec. 12 with more information.

UTRGV season ticket holders already have tickets to all five games included in their season ticket booklets.

Fans looking to stay on South Padre Island between Dec. 18 and 22 are encouraged to stay at the Courtyard South Padre Island. Using the UTRGV group rate, fans can stay over for $140 per night. Valet parking is included for up to one car per room. Fans can book their rooms online at GoUTRGV.com/Courtyard or by calling 956-433-0590 and mentioning the group name “UTRGV Basketball Classic.” To take advantage of the special rate, fans must book their rooms by Dec. 4.

The Courtyard South Padre Island is located at 6700 Padre Blvd. and has a pool, fitness center, on-site restaurant, free high-speed internet, business center and meeting space.

Fans with questions can contact the UTRGV Athletics Ticket Office team of Eddie Galvan (956-222-2935) and Ryela Rodriguez (956-329-0884) over the phone or through email at [email protected]

South Padre Island is a tropical oasis located off the southern tip of Texas. This barrier island offers the unsurpassed beauty of the Laguna Madre Bay and the Gulf of Mexico and is the ideal year-round destination for visitors seeking a getaway from the daily grind.

South Padre Island features 34 miles of beautiful white sand and clear Emerald water, making it one of the world’s most exquisite barrier islands – and the only Tropical island in Texas. Calm weather and water and more than 300 days of sunshine make South Padre Island a great place to visit all year. When visiting during the winter, the warm sun melts away your cares as you stroll down the beach in shorts and sandals. You can close your eyes, Breathe deeply, and let go of all the worries you left behind when your trip to South Padre began.

With a breathtaking view of the Laguna Madre Bay, the South Padre Island Convention Center offers 45,000 square feet of space for meetings, conventions, conferences, trade shows, exhibits and special events. The primary facilities include 22,500 square feet of exhibit hall space with a clear ceiling height of 36 feet for large meetings and sporting events, a 2,633 square foot conference auditorium, and 9,000 square feet of breakout space. A large central lobby can also host various exhibits and functions. The Sunset Terrace adjoins the lobby, providing the perfect setting and view for an outside reception.

