Tickets for NBA Paris Game 2023 to go on sale Nov. 10

PARIS, October 28, 2022– The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that tickets for The NBA Paris Game 2023 featuring the six-time NBA Champion Chicago Bulls and the three-time NBA Champion Detroit Pistons will go on general sale on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 12 pm CET through the Accor Arena website. The NBA Paris Game 2023 will feature the Bulls and Pistons playing the league’s second regular-season game in Paris at the Accor Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

In advance of tickets going on general sale, fans can access a ticket presale that begins Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 12 pm CET by registering to become Verified through the Accor Arena website before Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 pm CET. NBA Experiences ticket packages offering premium access to the game and other events throughout Paris, along with VIP experiences, NBA Legend meet and greets, and more are also available for purchase here.

The NBA Paris Game 2023 will mark the Bulls’ third game in Paris, having played two preseason games in the French capital in 1997. Chicago currently features five-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, two-time NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Zach LaVine, and two-time NBA All-Star Nikola Vučević (Montenegro). The Bulls won six NBA Championships spanning eight years, becoming only the third franchise in league history to win three consecutive titles twice (1991-93 and 1996-98).

The Pistons will be playing their first game in France, having previously played regular-season games in London (2013) and Mexico City (2019). Detroit currently features 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham, 2022 No. 5 overall draft pick Jaden Ivey, 2020 No. 7 overall draft pick Killian Hayes (France), and 2021 NBA All-Rookie Team members Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. The Pistons won NBA titles in 1989, 1990 and 2004 and made six consecutive Eastern Conference Finals Appearances from 2003 to 2008.

The NBA Paris Game 2023 will air live on beIN SPORTS and NBA League Pass, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to The NBA Paris Game 2023, the league and its partners will conduct interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community Outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA youth basketball development programming that will bring the NBA experience to fans in the French capital.

The game and surrounding events will be supported by a roster of marketing partners, including Foot Locker, Française des Jeux, Gatorade, Hotels.com, Nike, SAP, Tissot, 2K and Yop. Additional partners will be announced in the coming months.

The NBA Paris Game 2023 will mark the first NBA game in Europe since 2020. The NBA Paris Game 2020 – the first regular-season NBA game in Paris – took place Jan. 24, 2020, and featured the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks.