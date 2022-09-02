Tickets for Chase Center Doubleheader Now On Sale

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Tickets for USF’s basketball doubleheader on Dec. 4 at Chase Center are now officially on sale.

With both the men’s and women’s teams scheduled to play for USF, tickets can now be purchased at chasecenter.com. The event will be a single-admission double-header. Fans will only need to buy one ticket to gain admission for both games.

Kicking off the day at 2:30 pm, the USF Women’s basketball team will battle San Diego State followed by a 5:30 pm Showdown between the USF men’s basketball team and Utah State.

The event marks the third time both USF teams will play at Chase Center, following their 2019 appearance against Princeton men’s basketball and Stanford Women’s basketball, and their 2021 matchups against Davidson men’s basketball and Cal Women’s basketball.

