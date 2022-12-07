Tickets For 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships On Sale

CHARLOTTE, NC – Lancer fans, tickets are on sale for the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships at Bojangles Coliseum.

Full general admission ticket booklets are available for $100, and the booklets cover all 18 games of the men’s and women’s basketball tournament. Tickets are available through the Longwood University ticket page here.

In addition, single-game courtside floor seats are also available for $75 for each game of each session. Each school has been allocated seats to sell directly to their fans. Ticket plans also feature Floor Seat ticket booklets, which cost $600 for either the men’s or women’s tournament or $1,200 for all 18 games.

Single-session ticket sales will begin at a later date and will cost $20. The daily session breakdown is as follows:

Wednesday, March 1 (women’s & men’s first round session – four games) – $20 for the day

Thursday, March 2 (women’s quarterfinal session – four games) – $20 for the day

Friday, March 3 (men’s quarterfinal session – four games) – $20 for the day

Saturday, March 4 (men’s semifinal session – two games) – $20 for the session

Saturday, March 4 (women’s semifinal session – two games) – $20 for the session

Sunday, March 5 (men’s Championship game) – $20

Sunday, March 5 (women’s Championship game) – $20

Last season, Lancer Nation descended on Bojangles Coliseum to help power the Longwood men’s and Women’s basketball teams to historic runs through the tournament. Both teams convincingly claimed their first Big South titles en route to the NCAA National Tournament.

This season, the tournament begins on Wednesday, March 1 and runs through Sunday, March 5. For the full schedule, visit www.BigSouthSports.com/CLTChamps.

