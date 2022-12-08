SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 — The NBA today announced that tickets are on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events taking place Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb.19 in Salt Lake City including: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T, NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T and the NBA G League Next Up Game. Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game tips off on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, and will include stars from media, sports and entertainment. Later that evening, NBA Rising Stars will tip off at Vivint Arena, featuring the league’s top first- and second-year players.

NBA All-Star Game participants and coaches will take part in the NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Building off the success of NBA All-Star 2022, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) will once again highlight the HBCU community during the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T on Saturday. Hosted at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, the game will feature a matchup between the Grambling State University and Southern University men’s basketball teams.

On Sunday, Feb. 19 of the NBA G League’s top young players will be on display at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in the NBA G League Next Up Game to highlight the game’s next generation of talent.

Key Dates & Times

Date Event Location Fri. February 17 at 4:30 pm MT Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Jon M. Huntsman Center Fri. February 17 at 6:30 pm MT NBA Rising Stars Vivint Arena Sat. Feb 18 at 10:30 am MT NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T Jon M. Huntsman Center Sat. Feb 18 at 2 pm MT NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T – Grambling State University vs. Southern University Jon M. Huntsman Center Sun. February 19 at 1 pm MT NBA G League Next Up Game Jon M. Huntsman Center

Download the new NBA App for the latest NBA All-Star 2023 content, including premier benefits and fan rewards offered through NBA ID, the league’s new membership program. The NBA Events App and NBAEvents.com are available as on-the-ground resources for everything related to NBA All-Star 2023, providing fans with the most up-to-date information on event schedules, tickets and exclusive experiences.

About NBA All-Star 2023

NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City, Hosted in conjunction with the Utah Jazz, will bring together the most talented and passionate players for a global celebration of the league. The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena, home to the Utah Jazz. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 21stSt consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 38th year of NBA All-Star coverage. Vivint Arena will also host NBA Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 17 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 18.