Tickets are on sale for Daily & Vincent at Merryman Performing Arts Center

RICK BROWN Yard Light Media

The Merryman has nearly 600 season ticket holders from 52 communities, just 11 fewer than it had before COVID-19. They come from as far east as near Lincoln and as far south as northern Kansas. Of those, 162 members are first-timers, almost double the normal figure; and 20 of them have never attended a show at the Merryman.


KEARNEY — Tickets continue to be on sale for the Jan. 13 concerts by Grand Ole Opry members and Grammy Award Winner Dailey & Vincent.

The duo, and their band, perform bluegrass, traditional country and Gospel music to a television audience on their top-rated, national, Weekly television show, “The Dailey & Vincent Show on RFD TV.”

Jamie Dailey played guitar with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver from 1999-2008, and Darrin Vincent performed with Ricky Scaggs’ band, Kentucky Thunder. The performance in Kearney will feature Gospel bluegrass music with such hits as “By the Mark” and “When I Reach That Home Up There.”

Tickets for the show start at $31.







Daily & Vincent album cover

Daily & Vincent’s latest album, “Let’s Sing Some Country,” released this year, features songs by the well-known performers.


COURTESY MERRYMAN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER


