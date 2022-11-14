Tickets are on sale for Daily & Vincent at Merryman Performing Arts Center

RICK BROWN Yard Light Media



KEARNEY — Tickets continue to be on sale for the Jan. 13 concerts by Grand Ole Opry members and Grammy Award Winner Dailey & Vincent.

The duo, and their band, perform bluegrass, traditional country and Gospel music to a television audience on their top-rated, national, Weekly television show, “The Dailey & Vincent Show on RFD TV.”

Jamie Dailey played guitar with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver from 1999-2008, and Darrin Vincent performed with Ricky Scaggs’ band, Kentucky Thunder. The performance in Kearney will feature Gospel bluegrass music with such hits as “By the Mark” and “When I Reach That Home Up There.”

Tickets for the show start at $31.