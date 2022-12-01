Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon heads to Las Vegas, this time, for a completely reimagined experience for fans and players. Today, fans can buy tickets to see all the action in person on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium and catch the NFL’s biggest and brightest stars representing their team, city and conference.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Hosted in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and Las Vegas Raiders, will be a week-long series of AFC vs. NFC competitions. On Sunday, Feb. 5, ticketholders to The Pro Bowl Games will be able to witness all the impressive player feats live, including epic Flag football games between the league’s best players, exciting Pro Bowl Skills and a major musical performance. Sunday’s events will also be televised from 3 pm-6 pm ET on ESPN & ABC. Fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start as low as $35.

Ticketholders will have access to Sunday’s slate of events, featuring:

Three (3) AFC vs. NFC Flag football games

Pro Bowl Skills

Gridiron Gauntlet: A full-field relay race between six (6) AFC players and six (6) NFC players Move the Chains: An Offensive and defensive lineman strength and speed competition Best Catch Finals: Two (2) fan-selected winners from Thursday’s Skills competition will compete for the title of ‘Best Catch’

Major musical performance

Postgame Trophy and MVP Celebrations

On-site fan activations, including a Celebrity DJ, live interviews with players, giveaways, player photo opportunities, and interactive games and contests. Fans will also have the chance to win exclusive viewing experiences on the field and tickets to Super Bowl LVII via the NFL OnePass app

A key Evolution of The 2023 Pro Bowl Games is the shift from a traditional tackle game to a Flag football game plus Pro Bowl Skills. With a high level of inclusivity and accessibility, Flag football has been a key part of the NFL’s participation and development strategy globally.

“This season, we are excited to offer fans an unparalleled experience with the new elements and format of The Pro Bowl Games,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of club business and league events. “With a Spotlight on Flag football and exciting Pro Bowl Skills, fans can watch their favorite players live and in person, as they compete in an entirely revamped way. We can’t wait to share this experience with our players, their families and fans .”

For the AFC vs. NFC Flag football games at Allegiant Stadium, the format will be 7-on-7. Organized in partnership with RCX Sports, the NFL’s Flag football operating partner, and International Federation of American Football (IFAF), Sunday’s culminating event at The Pro Bowl Games will feature three AFC vs. NFC Flag games with the following elements:

Twenty-minute games with two halves

Games will take place on a 50-yard field with 10-yard end zones

Scoring plays are worth the traditional six (6) points with a 1-point conversion from the 5-yard line

The Pro Bowl Games will integrate Flag throughout the week, including the Play Football Opening Night and NFL FLAG Championships presented by Subway, created with RCX Sports, and will feature the top girls’ and boys’ youth Flag teams from across the country and around the world.

In addition to Sunday’s festivities, the Pro Bowl Skills Show will take place live on ESPN from 7 pm-8:30 pm ET on Thursday, Feb. 2. Pro Bowl Skills will continue to be a staple of the annual AFC vs. NFC competition, as the NFL’s top players are set to participate in unique competitions that showcase their football and non-football skills. This year, The Pro Bowl Games will feature both new and fan-favorite Pro Bowl Skills that will have cumulative scoring that leads up to the Flag football games on Sunday. The first two Flag football games will also contribute to each team’s score, with the third and final Flag game determining the conference winner.

While The Pro Bowl Games includes many new elements, it will maintain fan-favorite Moments and events, including fan voting, which helps determine the NFC and AFC team rosters and is now open via www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/ vote or on Twitter using the hashtag #ProBowlVote; and the East-West Shrine Bowl, where senior collegiate pro prospects have an opportunity to showcase and develop their talents, as well as engage in life-changing experiences with the patients and families of the Shriners Hospitals for Children.