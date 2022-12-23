Tickets are available for the 2023 Minnesota Twins Celebrity Golf Classic

February 17 event to raise funds for Lee Health Regional Cancer Center

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Dec. 23, 2022) – Registration is open and sponsorship opportunities are available for the 25th anniversary Minnesota Twins Celebrity Golf Classic at Topgolf in Fort Myers. This year, support for this event series will benefit Lee Health Regional Cancer Center, ensuring families can stay close to home for lifesaving cancer care.

Registration for individual tickets and sponsorships close on Feb. 1. Individual tickets are $350. Team registrations are $1,500 and include tickets for 5 participants. Sponsorships levels range from presenting Sponsor to silent auction and hole sponsorships. For information or to register, visit LeeHealthFoundation.org/twins.

About Lee Health Foundation

Lee Health Foundation raises philanthropic dollars on behalf of Lee Health including Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. The Foundation provides financial support for many service areas including the Lee Health Regional Cancer Center, Lee Health Coconut Point, The Rehabilitation Hospital, Shipley Cardiothoracic Center, Community Health Clinics and Golisano Children’s Hospital Specialty Clinics in both Charlotte and Naples. For more information, please visit LeeHealthFoundation.org.

