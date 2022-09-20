Ticket Stubs From Michael Jordan’s NBA Debut Set To Auction For Nearly $300,000

Ticket Stubs From Michael Jordan's NBA Debut Set To Auction For Nearly $300,000

Michael Jordan is regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, if not the single greatest player to ever play basketball. Former LeBron James teammate Ray Allen came out and admitted the same recently, as have multiple NBA players from across eras. These players do this because what MJ achieved on the court is unquestionable.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button