Ticket Information Trinity Varsity Football at La Salle
This Friday, Sept. 9, the varsity Football Rocks travel north to Cincinnati to take on La Salle (OH).
See below for important details about the game:
La Salle school address: 3091 North Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH 45239
Kick Off– 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Tickets – All tickets are sold online at www.golancers.net. Pre-sale tickets are $7 before 12 pm on Friday. At 3 pm on Friday, tickets change over to game day pricing of $10. There will be no cash sales at the gate.
Video Live Stream – La Salle will provide the video feed to the game. Only La Salle has the right to provide the video feed. You can find the video feed at www.flofootball.com.
Radio – The game will be broadcast live on Trinity Radio. This week is 94.7 FM.
Parking – There is a FREE shuttle from St. Ignatius grade school (5222 North Bend Road, 45247). The shuttle drops off at the front of La Salle High School. The shuttle will run from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm, making return trips to and from La Salle and St. James. This will be the best way to avoid traffic congestion around our campus.
GO ROCKS!