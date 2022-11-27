Ticket Information for Big Ten Football Championship Game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Saturday, Nov. 26) – Purdue Football is playing in the Big Ten Conference Football Championship Game for the first time in school history, as head coach Jeff Brohm ‘s Boilermakers claimed the West Division with their Old Oaken Bucket Game win over Indiana, 30-16.

The Divisional crown, also a first in program history, advanced Purdue to the league title game, an 8 pm ET kickoff against Michigan on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. FOX will broadcast the event.

Tickets through the Purdue Hayes Family Athletics Ticket Office will first be available through a request period for all John Purdue Club (JPC) members and 2022 Purdue Football season ticket holders. Tickets will be awarded and allocated based on priority points.

JPC members and season ticket holders can request tickets to the Big Ten Championship starting at 10 am on Sunday, Nov. 27. The deadline for those requests has been set for 5 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tickets will be awarded and allocated on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Any remaining tickets after the priority request window will go on sale to the general public through the Hayes Family Athletics Ticket Office on Thursday, Dec. 1.

More information, including ticket pricing and request levels, can be found here.

