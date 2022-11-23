“TICK TOCK, TICK TOCK” Outdoor Public Art Exhibition

HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presented by First Initiative Foundation (FIF) and supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, “TICK TOCK, TICK TOCK” is now on view until January 1, 2023. The large-scale public art exhibition is located next to an iconic landmark, the Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower. The exhibition features renowned American artist WhIsBe’s largest art piece to date, a Giant red sculpture standing over 26 feet tall.

The three-story sculpture combines the modern gummy bear with prehistoric dinosaurs, along with another six feet-plus tall teal sculpture set on the Victoria Harbor waterfront. The harbor’s shimmering water surface is part of the display via a special mirror/chrome coating effect on the sculpture, incorporating technological elements such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Instagram filters, allowing the public to capture sweet moments.

The series is a signature part of the artist’s work, which is loved and recognized worldwide. WhIsBe said, “After visiting Hong Kong a few years ago, I was inspired by the landscape and challenged with how I could integrate my work into the city’s identity. I am excited to return to Hong Kong with the next Evolution of the Vandal Gummy, a brand-new installation incorporating digital and interactive elements.”

In this latest artwork, WhIsBe replaced his signature physical plaque with an LED screen for the first time, on which a variety of videos are shown, including a countdown timer that syncs with the Hourly chime from the Clock Tower, and memorable Moments collected from the Hong Kong public by FIF, highlighting the relationship between public art and the local community. He also created a video art clip that features the gummy bears’ journey to Hong Kong to create sweet memories for them, just as they do for visitors to the exhibition.

For images, please refer to:



https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1uDa30K_gGDqZ3NJptLcz7RN6CPOrMt4Z?usp=sharing

For the latest travel requirements for inbound travelers, please visit



https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/plan/traveller-info/boarding-and-testing-arrangements-upon-arrival.html.