Tiburon approves outdoor art installation

Tiburon is planning a colorful art installation to adorn the South Knoll this spring and summer.

The Town Council unanimously approved a project proposal made by the vice chair of the Heritage and Arts Commission, Arjun Gupta, during a meeting on Oct. 19.

The installation consists of colorful, lightweight pieces of sustainable fabric that are attached to 5-foot poles staked into the ground. The shimmering and multicolored installation will run for eight-and-a-half weeks from May to July and has an estimated project cost of $14,700, which the developers plan to raise through private fundraising.

Gupta, who has been on the commission since January, said he led the effort to develop the project proposal.

“The installation focuses on the interaction of our local landscape and natural forces and it evokes our relationship to nature, time and change,” Gupta said. “As a community in Northern California we are especially attuned to climate change and both the dangers and opportunities which that brings.”

The installation will be lively –– fluttering with the prevailing coastal winds along the Richardson Bay. The installation is for viewing only.

Gupta said the piece would be positioned on an unirrigated portion of the parkland. The dichotomy of the installation would be a reminder of renewable energy and growth for the community, he said.

“The idea of ​​these beautiful, colorful, shifting pieces of fabric against this otherwise barren and slightly impoverished dry landscape is exciting,” he said. “That message is what I really kind of love about this project too.”

The installation is considered the first in a series of projects developed by the Heritage and Arts Commission and the town’s public art selection panel. It was framed as a larger program to bring contemporary art to Tiburon. They hope to bring a new installation or exhibition annually to further establish the town as a culture and arts destination.

Councilmember Holli Thier called the installation an “amazing piece of outdoor art that all will enjoy.” She called the design “beautiful, amazing and different.”

“I am especially excited that the artist is also a photographer so that the public will be able to forever see the art that he creates,” she said. “I think people might have questions if they don’t know what it is, but I think the community will like it. Even Mill Valley and Strawberry will see it on the other side and enjoy it.”

Gupta called the fundraising plan “fairly traditional.”

On Tuesday night the Heritage and Arts Commission considered various fundraising opportunities. The group plans to solicit large donations and also engage in a general public support campaign. They plan offerings such as enamel Pins designed by artist Scott Froschauer emblazoned with the word “St-Art” or Raffles of Jackson’s work.

The proposal was presented to the Heritage and Arts Commission in June 2021 and approved unanimously. The project was modified and again approved on Sept. 1 by the commission.

On Sept. 20, the proposal was presented to the Parks, Open Space and Trails Commission, which supported the project.

Thomas Jackson is an artist Originally from Philadelphia but known in the Bolinas art scene.

“The whole primary goal for myself and the people who look at my work is to see landscapes in new ways,” he said. “I’m going to hopefully give them a new perspective on that landscape.”

His work, including photography, has been shown in New York, the Center for Contemporary Arts in Santa Fe and the Bolinas Museum.