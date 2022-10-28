Thursday’s (Oct. 27) boys soccer roundup: Oxford finishes undefeated regular season

The Oxford High boys soccer team finished off its undefeated regular season with a 6-0 win over Kennedy on Thursday.

Daniel Tichy and Matthew Connan each had two goals and an assist while Lucas Arnold provided a goal and two assists for the Wolverines (16-0).

Sean Durkin tallied a goal and an assist, and Luke DiNatale made three saves.

Bryan Syman made eight saves for the Eagles (2-12-1).

Shepaug 3, Nonnewaug 2: Rocco Smith scored two goals, and Andrew Konik added a goal for the Spartans (12-4) in their BL road win.

Andrew Greene had a goal and an assist, and Brett Davino added a goal for the Chiefs (12-2-1).

Northwestern 4, Wamogo 1: Quinn Carrigan and Aidan Maltby each scored twice for the Highlanders (7-7) in their win over the Warriors (4-10).

Joshua Hardwood made 10 saves for Northwestern.

Drew DeFrancesco scored for Wamogo, which also received 11 saves from Drew Lutz.

Lewis Mills 5, East Catholic 0: Charlie Joiner had two goals and one assist, and Aleks Swider added a goal and an assist for the Spartans (7-6-1) in their win.

Robbie Rubbo scored and Giona Battista had an assist. Freshman Hayden Melingonis scored his first varsity goal for Lewis Mills, which matched its 2021 win total with two games left in the regular season.

Marek Nardi and Cooper Martinotti combined for four saves for the Spartans.