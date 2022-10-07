Thursday NKY sports round-up: Notre Dame Downs Ryle in volleyball

Notre Dame took care of Ryle, 3-1 (25-20, 18-25, 26-24, 25-16) on Thursday night in Union.

The Pandas improve to 24-4 overall while the Raiders drop to 19-12.

Notre Dame Head Coach Leslie Litmer said the match showed Notre Dame areas in need of improvement.

“We were fortunate to pull it out in four games because Ryle did a good job,” Litmer said. “Our blockers found themselves having to guess where Ryle was going to set the ball. It worked in Ryle’s favor because a lot of times they had one person up on a block and then we were struggling defensively around that. Ryle did a good job moving it around. That kind of puts us more on the defensive whereas we like to be on the offensive, aggressive mode. We really had to make a couple adjustments there towards the end of the match. We have to carry that momentum into a big week before we get into the postseason.”

Junior Kiana Dinn led Ryle with 20 kills and senior setter Maddie Clark had 25 assists. Junior defensive specialist Alexis Woolf had 20 digs with sophomore Olivia Karlosky tallying three aces. But Notre Dame used its depth to win the game.

“(Dinn) can really hit a lot of good shots really deep on the court so it’s harder to defend,” said Riley McCloskey, Notre Dame sophomore. “You never really know what she’s going to hit. We did a really job defending them in the first and third games.”

Notre Dame plays host to the Girls Greater Catholic League leaders in Cincinnati (Ohio) Ursuline Academy (16-3) on Tuesday. Game time is 7 pm

Other Volleyball Scores

Bellevue 3 (15-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-9), Covington Latin 1

Holmes 2 (21-25, 25-22, 25-17), Dayton 1

Scott 2 (25-18, 25-19), Harrison County 0

Pendleton County (25-7, 25-10) 2, Heritage Academy 0

Simon Kenton 3 (25-10, 25-19, 25-14), Walton-Verona 0

Villa Madonna 3 (25-7, 25-14, 25-18), Lloyd Memorial 0

Boys Soccer

35th District Championship at Holmes

Covington Catholic 7, Beechwood 0

The Colonels (10-10-1) recorded their third straight shutout, and fifth of the season. They will play host to Newport Central Catholic, St. Henry or Conner in the 9th Region Quarterfinals on Tuesday. Beechwood (10-9-1) will travel to Highlands, Ryle or Dixie Heights.