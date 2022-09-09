Thursday NKY sports round-up: NewCath boys soccer continues to roll

Just more than halfway through the regular season, the Newport Central Catholic boys soccer team still has no losses on its record.

The Thoroughbreds (9-0-2 overall) ventured on the road out of the 9th Region and shut out the Scott Eagles, 5-0, for their sixth shutout of the season. They have outscored opponents, 43-7 on the season.

“We wanted to be a really good defensive team and we talked about that this whole week,” they said Ben Williams, NewCath head coach. “Coming out with a shutout is what we wanted to do. From the top down, we played well defensively.”

NewCath outshot Scott (3-7-1) 16-5 and had 11 corner kicks, scoring off one of them. Senior goalkeeper Ryan Mullen had five saves for the Thoroughbreds and junior Aiden Taylor had 12 for the Eagles.

Junior midfielder Ryan Desmond scored two goals to raise his team-high total to 12 on the season and junior midfielder Mason McCloskey had two assists. Junior midfielder Owen Roeder along with senior midfielders Jacob Boden and Ryan Barth had one goal each. Sophomore midfielders Chase Fields and Vinny Petroze had one assist each.

“It’s hard, but you just have to go for (50-50 balls) because it helps you win,” Desmond said. “(The team chemistry) is much better than all the years that I’ve been here. The passing is much better. It’s been a very special year.”

Scott entered the game off a 1-0 win at Villa Madonna for his first win over a 9th Region opponent this year. The Eagles had lost three in a row entering that game.

“We’re strong in the middle. Our problem is getting the ball across for opportunities to shoot,” he said Chris Rogers, Scott Head Coach. “Our defense is going to get broken down with the amount of counters that are coming on. But I can’t ask them to do anymore than they’re doing. If we can get it in the middle, we have opportunities. Seventy-five percent of our goals have come off set pieces and 30-yard out free kicks.”

Both teams play again Saturday. NewCath goes to Roger Bacon (Cincinnati) for a 3 pm game. Scott travels to Simon Kenton (5-6-1) for a 7 pm game.

Boys soccer

Bishop Brossart 3, Grant County 1

The Mustangs (6-3-2) handed the Braves (7-1-1) their first loss of the season at the Mustang Athletic Complex in non-region action. Brossart has won five in a row.

“I’m actually very glad we were able to work out the game,” he said Ron Dunlevy, Brossart head coach. “(Grant County) was supposed to play Calvary (Christian) this evening. But because of some of the weather from our All “A” first round games this weekend, Calvary couldn’t play so Calvary played this evening and that left Grant County without a game. As soon as I saw they were without a game, I wanted to play them because they’re a good team and I knew they’d give us a good challenge. They were a tough team – very direct, very physical. I appreciated them coming up to play us.”

Juniors Tyler Smith and Landon Guidugli had one goal and one assist each for the Mustangs. Senior Landon Bain had the other goal for Bishop Brossart and sophomore Luke Alwell had the other assist.

Bishop Brossart takes on Calvary Christian (1-9-1) for the All “A” 10th Region title back at the MAC on Saturday at 3 pm

(Cincinnati) Summit Country Day 2, Highlands 0

The Bluebirds (4-4-2) dropped the road game in Ohio. Junior goalkeeper Jack Wilson had three saves and senior goalkeeper Connor Mathis had one.

Highlands travels to Lafayette (6-4) for a 6:45 pm game Saturday.

Other Boys Soccer Scores:

Simon Kenton 3, Beechwood 3

Conner 6, Boone County 0

Calvary Christian 6, St. Patrick 1

Ryle 7, Campbell County 1

Cooper 3, Holy Cross 0

Dixie Heights 5, St. Henry 0

Holmes 0, Villa Madonna 0

Girls soccer

Lexington Catholic Cup Results

Dixie Heights (5-5-2) knocked off DuPont Manual (6-5-2), 2-1 (4-3 on kicks from the mark) in the consolation round of the annual Lexington Catholic Cup.

Dixie Heights outshot Manual, 14-6. Senior Ashtyn Ivey had the goal with freshman Hailey Hall recording the assist. Dixie Heights plays Highlands (5-5-2) on Saturday at 3 pm in the Fifth Place game.

Notre Dame (8-3-1) wound up losing 3-2 on kicks from the mark against Assumption in the late game. Sophomores Riley Robertson and Cameron Kirtley scored the Panda goals.

Notre Dame takes on Lexington Dunbar (4-5-2) in the third place game Saturday at 5 pm

Volleyball

Notre Dame 3, (Parma, Oh.) Padua Franciscan 0

The Pandas (8-2) downed the Bruins (2-6) from the Cleveland Suburbs by 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 scores.

Notre Dame had 44 kills, four aces, 54 digs, nine blocks and 41 assists in the win. Senior outside hitter Sydney Nolan had 11 kills and three blocks and sophomore Riley McCloskey had 12 kills. McCloskey and senior defensive specialist Kamden Schrand had two aces each.

Schrand continued to dazzle on defense making 17 digs with senior defensive specialist Kayla Hostetler recording 10. Sophomore setter Lauren Ott had 25 assists and freshman Lizzy Larkins had 15.

Notre Dame plays in Pool 5 in the Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Friday. The Pandas face Knoxville (Tennessee) Catholic Fighting Irish (13-5) at 6:30 pm then the quick rematch against Padua Franciscan at 7:30 pm

Other Volleyball Scores:

Bishop Brossart 2 (25-13, 25-15), Dayton 0

Calvary Christian 2 (25-21, 25-14), Ludlow 0

Conner 3 (25-20, 25-11, 25-17), Campbell County 0

St. Patrick 2 (25-17, 25-21), Heritage Academy

Holy Cross 3 (25-19, 25-16, 25-18), Highlands 0

St. Henry 2 (25-14, 25-14), South Oldham 0

Newport Central Catholic 3 (25-21, 25-12, 25-14), Lloyd Memorial 0

Villa Madonna 2 (25-23, 25-14), Boone County 0

Williamstown 3 (25-14, 25-27, 25-6, 25-23), Walton-Verona 0