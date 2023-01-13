Thursday Night’s NBA Game Landing Smart Money
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images. Pictured: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets
- Live NBA odds show the Boston Celtics as short road favorites against the Brooklyn Nets.
- In addition, Thursday night’s Celtics vs. Nets over/under sits at 227.5.
- Using the Action Network’s NBA Picks and predictions, we detail how Sharps are betting Celtics vs. Nets on Thursday night.
Celtics vs. Nets Odds
|Celtics Odds
|-3
|Nets Odds
|+3
|Over/Under
|227.5
|Date
|Thursday, Jan. 12
|Time
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Channel
|TNT
*Odds as of Thursday afternoon
Thursday’s NBA Slate includes a huge, nationally televised matchup between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference: the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.
With the NFL’s Thursday Night Football done for the season, recreational bettors looking for action could gravitate to Celtics vs. Nets.
In addition, Sharps are already swimming in these Celtics vs. Nets waters, moving NBA odds for tonight’s game as well.
So, Let’s leverage Action Network’s PRO tools to detail the NBA pick that wiseguys are betting for Celtics vs. Nets on Thursday night.
Celtics vs. Nets Pick
DraftKings Sportsbook opened Brooklyn as a 4-point underdog against Boston, and wiseguys have taken a position on the Nets.