Thursday Night’s NBA Game Landing Smart Money

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images. Pictured: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

Celtics vs. Nets Odds

Celtics Odds -3 Nets Odds +3 Over/Under 227.5 Date Thursday, Jan. 12 Time 7:30 p.m. ET Channel TNT

*Odds as of Thursday afternoon

Thursday’s NBA Slate includes a huge, nationally televised matchup between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference: the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

With the NFL’s Thursday Night Football done for the season, recreational bettors looking for action could gravitate to Celtics vs. Nets.

In addition, Sharps are already swimming in these Celtics vs. Nets waters, moving NBA odds for tonight’s game as well.

So, Let’s leverage Action Network’s PRO tools to detail the NBA pick that wiseguys are betting for Celtics vs. Nets on Thursday night.

Celtics vs. Nets Pick

DraftKings Sportsbook opened Brooklyn as a 4-point underdog against Boston, and wiseguys have taken a position on the Nets.