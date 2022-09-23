Thursday Night Football, Week 3: Picks and game info for Steelers-Browns

Amazon’s Inaugural Thursday Night Football broadcast last week was, in general, a Smash hit. The game looked good, and although there were some minor stadium-based audio issues, it was a very good debut for the streaming service’s first dedicated game.

Perhaps the best part was the “Amazon Vision” broadcast, which provided different camera angles — some from similar vantage points as All-22 film — as well as advanced numbers from NFL’s NextGenStats. It was a great option for football nerds and sickos like us at APC, and the broadcasts should only continue to get better.

This week, however, instead of an elite Matchup like last week’s Chargers-Chiefs game, we have a somewhat less-exciting Divisional game on Thursday Night Football. The rivalry part of the equation is not in question, but the quality of play will be, as the Jacoby Brissett-led Browns host the Mitchell Trubisky-quarterbacked Steelers.

Join us here and check out our Picks for tonight’s game below.

WHO?

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (1-1)

WHEN?

Thursday, September 22, 2022

8:15 PM Eastern Time

WHERE?

FirstEnergy Stadium

Cleveland, Ohio

HOW?

TV Broadcast/Online Streaming

Amazon Prime

Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

APC Writers’ Picks

Odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.