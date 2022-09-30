Thursday Night Football: Tua Tagovailoa is active, and so is third quarterback Skylar Thompson

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is active for Thursday Night Football. He was questionable with back and ankle injuries.

However, seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson is active for the first time this season as insurance as the third quarterback. That’s a sign the Dolphins have some uncertainty about whether Tagovailoa will make it through the game.

Teddy Bridgewater is the backup to Tagovailoa.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute) and left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) are also active tonight.

Receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe) is among the team’s inactives.

The Dolphins’ other inactives are tight end Cethan Carter (concussion), tight end Hunter Long (ankle), running back Myles Gaskin, receiver Erik Ezukanma and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) and safety Brandon Jones (chest) are dressed.

The Bengals’ inactives are running back Trayveon Williams, Offensive tackle D’Ante Smith, Offensive guard Jackson Carman and tight end Drew Sample (knee).

Right tackle La’el Collins (back) and linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee) are dressed. Both were questionable.