Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Raiders vs. Rams predictions, NFL Picks from expert on 7-2 roll

Week 14 of the NFL schedule begins when the Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in the Thursday Night Football game at SoFi Stadium. One season after winning the Super Bowl, the Rams (3-9) have bottomed out in 2022, sitting in last place in the NFC West. They are tied with the Broncos for the second worst record in the league, behind only the Texans. Meanwhile, the Raiders (5-7) are in third place in the AFC West but are only two games behind the Jets for the final wild card spot in the AFC.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm ET. Las Vegas is a six-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before you lock in your Rams vs. Raiders Picks or NFL predictions, you’ll want to see what SportsLine senior Analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry. SportsLine’s Assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. He has hit 54 percent of his NFL spread picks (79-67-2) since the start of the 2016 season.

In addition, Nagel has gone 7-2 on his last nine against-the-spread picks involving the Raiders. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Raiders vs. Rams and just locked in his Picks and TNF predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see Nagel’s picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Rams spread: Las Vegas -6

Raiders vs. Rams Over/Under: 44.5 points

Raiders vs. Rams money line: Raiders -250, Rams +205

LV: Josh Jacobs leads the league in rushing yards per game (108.6)

LAR: The Rams rank fourth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (96.7)

Raiders vs. Rams picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas faces a Rams team that will be playing without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. The 34-year-old signal-caller was placed on IR on Saturday with a spinal cord contusion, and Coach Sean McVay said there’s a “good chance” Stafford will not play again this season. In the last two games without Stafford, Los Angeles went 0-2, averaging just 16.5 points and 148.0 passing yards per game.

In addition, the Rams have one of the worst offenses in the league. Los Angeles averages just 283.1 yards per game, which ranks 31st in the NFL, ahead of only the woeful Texans. The Rams also average 16.8 points per game; just three teams average fewer. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

In an otherwise forgetful season for Los Angeles, Bobby Wagner has been solid. The former Seahawks linebacker leads the team in tackles (97) and Solo tackles (54) and is tied for the team lead in sacks (five). He is coming off one of his best games of the season, finishing with two sacks, an interception and three tackles for a loss against his former team, Seattle.

In addition, the Rams have been excellent against the run this season. Los Angeles is allowing just 96.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the league, behind only the 49ers, Ravens and Titans. The Rams have limited four of their last five opponents to 90 rushing yards or fewer. See which team to pick here.

How to make Raiders vs. Rams Picks

We can tell you Nagel is leaning Over on the point total, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He’s only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Rams vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Raiders spread to back, all from the acclaimed expert who is 7-2 with his last nine against-the-spread Picks involving the Raiders, and find out.