Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Jaguars vs. Jets prediction, NFL Picks by expert on 31-14 run

The New York Jets continue their quest to end the league’s longest playoff drought when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 16 Thursday Night Football game at MetLife Stadium. The Jets (7-7) have not made the Playoffs since 2010. After losing their last three games, they are currently out of the NFL playoff picture, sitting ninth in the AFC. On Thursday Night Football, they square off against the Jaguars (6-8), who have won four of their last six games and are only one game behind the slumping Titans (7-7) for the lead in the AFC South.

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Jets odds, while the over/under is 37.

A Veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. They entered the 2022 NFL season 232-204-10 ATS since the start of the 2018 season. He also is 31-14 on his last 45 NFL Picks in games involving the Jaguars, returning $1,593.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jets vs. Jags:

Jaguars vs. Jets spread: Jets -2.5

Jaguars vs. Jets over/under: 37 points

Jaguars vs. Jets money line: Jets -135, Jaguars +115

NYJ: Jets rank third in the NFL in total defense (305.4 yards allowed per game).

JAX: Foyesade Oluokun leads the league in tackles (156).

Why the Jets can cover

New York has one of the best defenses in the league. The Jets rank third in the NFL in total defense (305.4 yards allowed per game) and yards per play allowed (4.82) and fourth in scoring defense (18.8 points per game). The team has allowed 30 points in only one game this season, Week 2 against the Browns.

In addition, New York will face a Jacksonville team that will be without starting left tackle Cam Robinson. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Robinson suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee on Sunday that will likely force him to miss the rest of the season, Coach Doug Pederson said Monday. Robinson will be replaced by Walker Little, who has started just three games in his career and none this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins is having a career season. The former Chargers safety has set career-highs in tackles (95), solo tackles (60) and forced fumbles (two) and has tied his career-high in interceptions (three). Last Sunday against Dallas, he had two picks, including one that he returned 59 yards in overtime to win the game.

In addition, receiver Christian Kirk is on pace to have his best year. Signed in the offseason to a four-year, $72 million contract, Kirk has 73 receptions for 966 yards. His career-highs are 77 and 982, set last season. He already has a career-high seven receiving touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

