Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Jaguars vs. Jets prediction, NFL Picks by expert on 31-14 roll

The New York Jets will try to end their late-season slide when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ After starting the season 6-3, the Jets (7-7) have lost four of their last five games, including their last three. They have dropped from the AFC’s top wild card team to out of the NFL playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Jaguars (6-8) have won back-to-back games and three of the last four to pull within one game of the slumping Titans at the top of the AFC South.

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Jets odds, while the over/under is 36.5.

Jaguars vs. Jets spread: Jets -2.5

Jaguars vs. Jets over/under: 36.5 points

Jaguars vs. Jets money line: Jets -135, Jaguars +115

NYJ: Jets rank third in the NFL in total defense (305.4 yards allowed per game).

JAX: Foyesade Oluokun leads the league in tackles (156).

Why the Jets can cover

Rookie Sauce Gardner is already playing like one of the best cornerbacks in the league. The No. 4 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, Gardner has allowed only one touchdown all season and has committed only one pass interference penalty. He is allowing a 41.9% completion percentage, the second best in the league among players with a minimum of 300 coverage snaps.

Gardner has helped the New York defense excel against the pass. The Jets give up just 193.9 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL, behind only the Eagles, Packers and Cowboys. New York also has 39 sacks, which is tied for seventh. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins is having a career season. The former Chargers safety has set career-highs in tackles (95), solo tackles (60) and forced fumbles (two) and has tied his career-high in interceptions (three). Last Sunday against Dallas, he had two picks, including one that he returned 59 yards in overtime to win the game.

In addition, receiver Christian Kirk is on pace to have his best year. Signed in the offseason to a four-year, $72 million contract, Kirk has 73 receptions for 966 yards. His career-highs are 77 and 982, set last season. He already has a career-high seven receiving touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

