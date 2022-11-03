Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Eagles vs. Texans predictions, NFL Picks from expert who is 37-21

The unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles visit the Houston Texans for Thursday Night Football. The Eagles (7-0) head to NRG Stadium at the top of their game after dismantling cross-state rival Pittsburgh 35-13 last Sunday. The last time the Eagles started 7-0, they failed to win their eighth game, but still went on to the Super Bowl. Now, quarterback Jalen Hurts is among the MVP favorites and the Eagles are playing devastating defense, which Steelers quarterback Kenny Picket found out last week. The Texans (1-5-1) have struggled over the past two seasons and came off their worst game of the season, a 17-10 loss to the Titans in which they gained 161 total yards. The Texans will reportedly be without star receiver Brandin Cooks (personal).

Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:15 pm ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 13.5-point favorite in its latest Eagles vs. Texans odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette.

In addition, he has his finger on the Pulse of the Eagles, going 37-21-1 on his last 59 spread Picks on games involving Philadelphia, for a return of $1,371 for $100 bettors.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Texans spread: Philadelphia -13.5

Eagles vs. Texans over/under: 46 points

Eagles vs. Texans money line: Philadelphia -800, Houston +550

PHI: Eagles are 9-4-1 ATS as the favorite under Nick Sirianni (since 2021)

HOU: Texans are 6-5 ATS as home underdogs since the start of last season

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia is 5-2 against the spread this season and is 4-1 ATS all-time against the Texans, covering in four straight. The Eagles are sixth in the league in rushing, averaging 150 yards per game. The Texans rank last in the league against the run, giving up 186 per contest, 30 yards more than any other team. Miles Sanders, who is seventh in the NFL with 563 yards, will get plenty of work, and quarterback Jalen Hurts (303 rushing yards, six TDs) can also do damage with his legs.

Hurts has been having a lot more success in the pocket this season, completing 72 percent of his passes and averaging 9.2 yards per attempt. The third-year pro has passed for 1,799 yards and 10 TDs while throwing just two interceptions. Those are the Eagles' only turnovers and they share the NFL lead with 16 takeaways. Cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry are shutting receivers down, and safety CJ Gardner-Johnson has four interceptions. Haason Reddick has 5.5 of their 23 sacks.

Why the Texans can cover

Since trading quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Browns this spring, the Texans have been counting on Davis Mills, a 2021 third-round pick out of Stanford. The 24-year-old is 3-14-1 straight-up as a starter, but is 8-9-1 against the spread. He is completing 63 percent of his passes for 1,502 yards and eight touchdowns.

One bright spot for the Texans has been running back Dameon Pierce, a fourth-round pick this year out of Florida. He is 12th in the league with 589 rushing yards, most among rookies. He showed off his explosiveness on a 75-yard jaunt in a Week 4 loss to the Chargers and has at least 80 rushing yards in four games. The Eagles rank 15th against the run, allowing 115 yards per game, so Pierce should see a lot of work. The Texans are 3-3-1 ATS this season and 11-12-1 ATS since the start of 2021. They are plus-3 in turnover margin, with 10 takeaways.

How to make Eagles vs. Texans Picks

Hunt has scrutinized Thursday night's Texans vs. Eagles Matchup and is leaning Over on the point total.

Who wins Eagles vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texans vs. Eagles spread you should be all over, all from the expert who’s 37-21 on his recent spread Picks involving Philadelphia, and find out.