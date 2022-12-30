Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Cowboys vs. Titans prediction, NFL Picks from expert on 13-3 roll

The last Thursday Night Football game of the season takes place when the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to face the Tennessee Titans. The Cowboys and Titans are teams heading in opposite directions. Dallas (11-4) has won five of its last six games and is tracking to be the top wild card team in the NFC playoff bracket. Tennessee (7-8) has lost five in a row. Regardless of the outcome of TNF, the Titans’ hopes of winning the AFC South will rest on next week’s game against Jacksonville. Derrick Henry (hip) and Tony Pollard (thigh) are both inactive.

Kickoff is 8:15 pm ET. Dallas is a 14-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Titans odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 40.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side Picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein also is 13-3 on his last 16 NFL Picks involving the Cowboys, meaning he’s uniquely qualified to make this pick. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Cowboys vs. Titans spread: Dallas -14

Cowboys vs. Titans over/under: 40 points

Cowboys vs. Titans money line: Dallas -900, Tennessee +600

DAL: Cowboys lead the league in turnover margin (+12)

TEN: Titans are 5-3-1 against the spread as underdogs

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas’ offense has been in high gear of late, producing at least 27 points in its last eight contests and 40 or more four times in that span. The team is third with an average of 28.9 points and quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown three touchdown passes in three of his last four outings. Leading rusher Tony Pollard (988 yards) is reportedly out with a thigh injury, but two-time NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott is 171 yards away from his fifth 1,000-yard season and has run for a TD in eight consecutive games.

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys are first in the league with a plus-12 turnover differential and third in sacks (49). Linebacker Micah Parsons, who is questionable and dealing with a hand injury, is fifth in the NFL with 13 sacks, while defensive ends Dorance Armstrong and DeMarcus Lawrence have recorded eight and six, respectively. Rookie cornerback DaRon Bland is tied for third in the league with five interceptions, notching one in each of his last two contests. See which team to pick here.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee dominates in two important areas which often determine the outcome of games. First, its defensive line is one of the best in the league, as evidenced by the Titans ranking second in run defense. Over their last 13 games, they’ve held opponents under 100 yards a dozen times, and Tennessee hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher since Week 1.

Tennessee also excels at getting off the field on third down. The Titans boast the No. 1 third-down defense thanks to both an impenetrable run defense and a deadly pass rush. The team has 143 quarterback pressures this season, which ranks third in the NFL. If you can stop the run and get after the quarterback, then you have the necessary components to remain competitive and stay within a large spread. See which team to pick here.

