Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Cardinals vs. Saints predictions, NFL Picks from expert who’s 8-2

Teams looking to get back into the win column will Clash when the New Orleans Saints take on the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC Showdown on Thursday Night Football. The Saints (2-4), who have lost three of four, are coming off a 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. The Cardinals (2-4), Losers of two straight and three of four, dropped a 19-9 decision at Seattle in Week 6. The Saints have won two in a row and three of four in the series, which is tied at 15 -15.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 8:15 pm ET. Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Saints odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

Cardinals vs. Saints spread: Arizona -2.5

Cardinals vs. Saints over/under: 43.5 points

Cardinals vs. Saints money line: New Orleans +122, Arizona -145

NO: Saints are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss

ARI: Cardinals are 15-5-1 ATS in their last 21 games in October

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona will lean heavily on quarterback Kyler Murray, who leads the team in rushing and passing. Murray has thrown for 1,463 yards and six touchdowns on 164 of 252 passing (65.1 percent). He has also rushed the ball 38 times for 233 yards (6.1 average) and has scored two TDs. He has two runs of 20 yards or more with a season-high 42-yarder, while converting 14 first downs.

Among Murray’s top targets is tight end Zach Ertz, who has 35 catches for 299 yards (8.5 average) and two scores, which is second-best on the team. He has two plays of 20 or more yards, including a high of 32. Ertz is coming off a solid performance at Seattle last Sunday with seven receptions for 70 yards. He had eight catches for 75 yards earlier in the year at Las Vegas in a 29-23 overtime win. See who to back here.

Why the Saints can cover

Andy Dalton is expected to get his fourth consecutive start at quarterback. He has completed 53 of 84 attempts for 585 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and a rating of 90.6. Dalton has passed for 315 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 99.8 rating in his only career start at Arizona as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. He has two or more TD passes in four of his five career starts against Arizona.

On defense, end Cameron Jordan, the fourth-leading tackler on the team and a disruptive force, has five sacks and six tackles for loss in his past five games on the road. Jordan has had the Cardinals’ number in the past. He has four sacks and seven tackles for loss in four career games versus Arizona. Jordan is looking for his third game in a row at Arizona with two or more tackles for loss, and fifth game in a row overall against the Cardinals with a tackle for loss. See who to back here.

