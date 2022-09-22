Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Browns vs. Steelers prediction, NFL Picks by top expert who’s 11-3

The Cleveland Browns will try to flip their fortunes against the Pittsburgh Steelers when the teams meet on Thursday Night Football. The Browns (1-1) have lost the last two meetings and four of the past six against Pittsburgh. The Steelers (1-1) have won the AFC North or placed second the last nine years and have reached the postseason in six of those. Cleveland, meanwhile, has not finished higher than third since 2007 and last won a division title in 1989. The Browns have just two playoff appearances since 2002.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 8:15 pm ET. Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 38. Before you make any Steelers vs. Browns bets or TNF predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette and knows the game from a player’s perspective. Hunt’s Dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him start the USFL season 24-18, including a 12-6 record over the last five weeks.

In addition, Hunt has gone 11-3 on his last 14 NFL Picks involving the Browns, returning $780. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zoned in on Steelers vs. Browns and just locked in his Picks and TNF predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Hunt’s picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Steelers spread: Cleveland -4.5

Browns vs. Steelers over/under: 38 points

Browns vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh +175, Cleveland -210

PIT: Steelers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games against AFC North opponents

CLE: Browns are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 Thursday games

Browns vs. Steelers picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Why the Browns can cover

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett continues to grow his role in Cleveland and is coming off a solid performance in the loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. Brissett was 22-for-27 passing (81.5 percent) for 229 yards, one TD and a pick for a rating of 98.9. He also used his running ability to avoid trouble, as he added 43 yards rushing. Brissett has not backed down against the Steelers in the past and has a 102.8 rating in two career starts against them. In four Thursday Night Football starts, Brissett has three rushing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Defensively, the Browns are led by defensive end Myles Garrett. Against the Jets last week, he registered a sack and has 61.5 sacks in 70 career games, third-most by a player in his first 70 games since 1982. Garrett will look for his fourth game in a row with a sack. He had a sack in his last home meeting against Pittsburgh, and has a sack in five of the past six games within the division. He also has 4.5 sacks in four career Thursday Night Football games.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh receiver Diontae Johnson is off to a solid start to the season with a team-high 13 receptions. He has 112 yards receiving with one explosive play of 25 yards while converting seven first downs. Johnson led the Steelers with six catches for 57 yards in Week 2. He will be looking for his 15th game in a row with five or more catches and fourth game in a row with 50 or more receiving yards. Johnson had a receiving TD in the last meeting with Cleveland and has 95-plus receiving yards in two of his past three games against the Browns.

Another Weapon on offense is wide receiver Chase Claypool. He has eight receptions for 44 yards (5.5 average) as well as six carries for 36 yards rushing for the season. Claypool had four catches last week against New England. He had eight receptions for 93 yards in his only career Thursday Night Football game on Dec. 9, 2021 at Minnesota.

How to make Browns vs. Steelers Picks

For Thursday Night Football, Hunt is leaning under on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can find out what it is, and see the rest of Hunt’s Thursday Night Football Picks and analysis, at SportsLine.

Who wins Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Browns spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who is 11-3 on Picks involving Cleveland, and find out.