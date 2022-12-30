Thursday Night Football: Dak Prescott’s three turnovers have the Titans within 10-6 at Halftime

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys receivers have cost Dak Prescott some interceptions this season, most notably Noah Brown’s bobble against the Jaguars that Rayshawn Jenkins returned for a game-ending pick-six.

They did it again in the first half when tight end Peyton Hendershot juggled a perfectly thrown pass that Kevin Byard intercepted. Prescott had no one to blame but himself on Byard’s second interception of the night.

Prescott’s three turnovers — he also lost a fumble — have kept the undermanned Titans in Thursday Night Football, with the Cowboys leading only 10-6 at halftime.

The Titans have used Prescott’s two picks for their six points.

The Cowboys took a 10-0 lead on Ezekiel Elliott’s 1-yard touchdown run and Brett Maher’s 36-yard, red zone field goal. But the Cowboys had back-to-back-to-back turnovers on their next three drives.

Teair Tart recovered an aborted snap at the Tennessee 48 after center Tyler Biadasz and Prescott couldn’t connect on the snap. The Titans punted, but then, with the Cowboys driving again, Prescott threw his 13th interception of the season.

Several of Prescott’s Picks have been bad luck, with his receivers failing to catch perfectly thrown passes. Byard took advantage with his third pick of the season.

The Titans got a field goal out of the 45-yard drive, with Randy Bullock hitting from 37 yards with 1:04 left in the first half.

The Cowboys then drove 36 yards to the Tennessee 39 with 21 seconds left in the second quarter before Byard stepped in front of Dalton Schultz and returned the pick of Prescott 28 yards to the Dallas 41. Titans Rookie Treylon Burks caught a 30-yard pass from Joshua Dobbs, setting up Bullock’s 29-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Prescott grabbed his right knee and limped Briefly after a would-be sack by DeMarcus Walker that was wiped out by a holding penalty on Roger McCreary on CeeDee Lamb. He stayed in the game and even had a 9-yard run on the ensuing possession before his second interception.

Prescott went 17-of-25 for 145 yards and two picks, giving him 14 on the season. Dobbs, in his first career start, is 9-of-16 for 143 yards.

Cowboys rookie running back Malik Davis, who had 23 rushes for 103 yards and a touchdown before Thursday night, has five carries for 31 yards. Elliott has 10 carries for 21 yards. Lamb has seven receptions for 52 yards.