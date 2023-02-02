Thursday Morning’s Random College Basketball Sharp Alert!

Credit:

Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images. Pictured: Milwaukee Panthers Guard Angelo Stuart

  • The college basketball slate for Thursday, Feb. 2 gets underway early with Milwaukee taking on IUPUI at 11 am ET.
  • Live college basketball odds show Milwaukee as a large double-digit spread favorite against IUPUI, but Sharps are turning their attention to the over/under instead.
  • Below we examine the college basketball pick that wiseguys are making for Milwaukee vs. IUPUI on Thursday morning.

Milwaukee vs. IUPUI Pick

Milwaukee Odds – 11.5
IUPUI Odds +11.5
Over/Under 148.5
Date Thursday, Feb. 2
Time 11 a.m. ET
Channel ESPN+

*Odds as of Thursday morning

If you’re a fan of early weekday college basketball action, it’s been slow going as of late.

However, Thursday’s college basketball odds board has a handful of early games, highlighted by Milwaukee vs. IUPUI getting underway later this morning.

A Matchup between the 15-7 Panthers and the 3-20 Jaguars has blowout written all over it, but that’s exactly why we have spreads.

The latest college basketball odds show Milwaukee as a big double-digit favorite against IUPUI, but it appears the wiseguys are enamored with this Thursday morning over/under instead.

Let’s dig in.

Milwaukee vs. IUPUI Pick

The Milwaukee vs. IUPUI total opened at 147 and the over has attracted a steady diet of smart money ever since.

