Thursday Morning’s Random College Basketball Sharp Alert!
Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images. Pictured: Milwaukee Panthers Guard Angelo Stuart
- The college basketball slate for Thursday, Feb. 2 gets underway early with Milwaukee taking on IUPUI at 11 am ET.
- Live college basketball odds show Milwaukee as a large double-digit spread favorite against IUPUI, but Sharps are turning their attention to the over/under instead.
- Below we examine the college basketball pick that wiseguys are making for Milwaukee vs. IUPUI on Thursday morning.
Milwaukee vs. IUPUI Pick
|Milwaukee Odds
|– 11.5
|IUPUI Odds
|+11.5
|Over/Under
|148.5
|Date
|Thursday, Feb. 2
|Time
|11 a.m. ET
|Channel
|ESPN+
*Odds as of Thursday morning
If you’re a fan of early weekday college basketball action, it’s been slow going as of late.
However, Thursday’s college basketball odds board has a handful of early games, highlighted by Milwaukee vs. IUPUI getting underway later this morning.
A Matchup between the 15-7 Panthers and the 3-20 Jaguars has blowout written all over it, but that’s exactly why we have spreads.
The latest college basketball odds show Milwaukee as a big double-digit favorite against IUPUI, but it appears the wiseguys are enamored with this Thursday morning over/under instead.
Let’s dig in.
The Milwaukee vs. IUPUI total opened at 147 and the over has attracted a steady diet of smart money ever since.