Thursday Freedom Kicks: US Soccer talks extension with Gregg Berhalter, DC United sign Mohanad Jeahze, and more

Happy Thursday, everyone. It’s another break day at the World Cup, so get your soccer fill with these stories from yesterday:

Report: US Soccer to open preliminary contract extension talks with Gregg Berhalter – SSFC

US Soccer is reportedly set to begin contract extension discussions with USMNT head Coach Gregg Berhalter. He’s also considering club options in Europe. Head to Stars & Stripes FC to chime in on what you thought of Berhalter’s coaching performance at the World Cup.

DC United Sign Iraq National Team Defender Mohanad Jeahze – DCU

DC United sign a left back, Iraqi international Mohanad Jeahze. They hope to shore up the left side of the field for Wayne Rooney’s squad.

Report: USMNT in talks to compete in 2024 Copa América – SSFC

Not only is the USMNT in talks to compete in the 2024 Copa América, it sounds like they’re leaning towards becoming the hosts. I’d rather the team play Copa in South America, but Ecuador gave up its right to host and while Peru has expressed interest, it hasn’t been formalized yet.

MLS Free Agency: Top 10 remaining players for 2023 – MLS

Some interesting names on this list…who would you want on the Black-and-Red?

Belgium Captain Eden Hazard retires from international football after World Cup exit – ESPNFC

After crashing out in the group stage, Real Madrid Winger Eden Hazard has retired from the Belgian national team.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Barcelona: Hosts earn stunning Champions League win in front of record crowd – BBC

Bayern Munich destroys FC Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Champions League in front of a record crowd at Allianz Arena.

World Cup 2022 power rankings: how the remaining eight teams shape up – The Guardian

Here are the power rankings of the teams left in the World Cup. Who do you think is the team to beat?

Enjoy the day, y’all!