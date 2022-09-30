Thursday football & girls’ soccer

(WWNY) – High school football and girls’ high school soccer were on the slate Thursday.

It was a rare Thursday night Section III football game from Carthage as the Comets hosted Auburn.

The game was scoreless in the second when Mac Maher hit DeSean Strachan for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Auburn is a top 6-0.

Still in the second quarter, Kemauri Perry breaks to the outside and goes in from 25 yards out, increasing their lead to 12-0.

Late second quarter Carthage answers. On the Wildcat Josh Bigelow hits Ashton Norton for a 45-yard touchdown strike. It’s 12-7 Auburn.

Carthage comes back to beat Auburn 28-18.

Turning to soccer, it was a battle of city rivals as the Watertown Lady Cyclones hosted Immaculate Heart.

The Lady Cavaliers would jump out to a 2-0 lead five minutes in, but Watertown answered late in the first half. Off the corner kick Ella Bowman gets a head on the Willa Overton corner. It’s 2-1 IHC.

Second half: the Lady Cyclones would tie it up. Delaney Callahan dents the net on the penalty kick, tying the game at 2.

But the Lady Cavaliers went on to beat Watertown by a final score of 4-3.

The Lady Patriots Hosted Copenhagen in girls’ Frontier League soccer from Sackets Harbor.

First half: Sackets Harbor strikes first when Peyton Britton scores one of her two goals on the day. It’s 1-0 Lady Patriots.

Just before Halftime the Lady Golden Knights tie it up. Aubree Smykla tickles twine. knotting the score at 1 at the half.

Sackets Harbor goes on to beat Copenhagen 2-1.

Thursday’s local scores

High school football

Carthage 28, Auburn 18

Girls’ high school soccer

Immaculate Heart 4, Watertown 3

Belleville Henderson 2, Lyme 1

Sackets Harbor 2, Copenhagen 1

LaFargeville 5, Alexandria 1

Lowville 4, General Brown 1

Beaver River 3, Thousand Islands 0

Lisbon 3, Hammond 2

Heuvelton 3, Harrisville 1

Hermon-DeKalb 3, Edwards-Knox 2

OFA 2, Salmon River 1

South Jefferson 2, Carthage 1

Boys’ high school soccer

Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Salmon River 9, Gouverneur 1

Massena 6, Malone 1

OFA 3, Potsdam 2

Carthage 2, Indian River 1

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 93, Indian River 74

South Jefferson 96, Carthage 73

Lowville 50, Beaver River 42

Potsdam 114, Gouverneur 35

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Malone 1

Chateaugay 3, Clifton-Fine 0

Massena 3, Madrid-Waddington 0

Tupper Lake 3, Potsdam 1

College volleyball

Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 0

Women’s college hockey

Minnesota Duluth 3, St. Lawrence 2

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 4, Carthage 1

South Jefferson 5, Watertown 0

Lowville 4, Immaculate Heart 1

