Thunder’s All-Exes starting lineup clearly the best in NBA

The HoopsHype staff decided to create starting lineups for all 30 NBA teams that featured their best former active players.

The fun exercise is a way to show which teams have done a great job at employing some of the best players in the league.

As most Oklahoma City Thunder fans know, their All-Exes Team was full of studs. The team is so stacked that the staff even added that they’re easily the best of the 30 and would beat the other 29 by a bunch of points.

“Spoiler alert: The Thunder’s All-Exes team is absolutely loaded and would beat the team’s current rendition by at least 30 points.”

So who made the Thunder All-Exes Team? Let’s take a look and give HoopsHype’s thoughts on the starting five.