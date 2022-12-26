Thunder’s All-Exes starting lineup clearly the best in NBA
The HoopsHype staff decided to create starting lineups for all 30 NBA teams that featured their best former active players.
The fun exercise is a way to show which teams have done a great job at employing some of the best players in the league.
As most Oklahoma City Thunder fans know, their All-Exes Team was full of studs. The team is so stacked that the staff even added that they’re easily the best of the 30 and would beat the other 29 by a bunch of points.
“Spoiler alert: The Thunder’s All-Exes team is absolutely loaded and would beat the team’s current rendition by at least 30 points.”
So who made the Thunder All-Exes Team? Let’s take a look and give HoopsHype’s thoughts on the starting five.
“The Runaway Champion in this exercise – and it’s not all that close.
The Thunder’s All-Exes team boasts four All-Star-caliber players and a high-end starter (Grant). Two of those All-Stars, Harden and Durant, have won league MVP and are still top-level stars for their current teams. Meanwhile, George is still a borderline superstar and Domantas Sabonis is an extremely productive double-double machine.
This team is so loaded we couldn’t even make room for Westbrook, one of the franchise’s all-timers.
No question, although the future is bright for the Thunder thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander and their Treasure Trove of draft picks, Oklahoma City’s exes would obliterate its current team in a game.”
