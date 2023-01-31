Thunderbirds outscore Wasps; Jaden Butler scores first varsity goal! | Sports

HIGHATE- The MVU Thunderbirds boys’ hockey team jumped on the Woodstock Wasps early in the Monday, Jan. 30, contest, holding the lead to earn the 6-3 win.

MVU scored two goals in the first period with Ben Ledoux getting the offense started at 5:27 thanks to assists from Colby Young and Wyett Bellrose. AT 12:48, Colby Young picked up a marker of his own, Assisted by Bellrose.

The Thunderbirds tacked on two more goals in the second, as Camden Bertrand and Beau Reynolds each scored within a minute of each other. Austin Whitney, Reynolds, and Cadden LaPlant assisted on the goals.

The Wasps added a goal with less than two minutes on the clock in the second period.

The Wasps added a second goal just 31 seconds into the third period, but MVU’s Camden Longway scored at 6:52, Assisted by Dalton LaPlant and Aiden Valyou. Jaden Butler scored his first varsity goal on an empty netter off an assist from Garrett Fregeau.

A final Wasp goal was scored seconds later, but MVU held onto their three goal advantage and secured the win.

MVU Coach Adam Fortin was pleased with the teamwork.

“This was a strong team showing from MVU,” said Fortin. “We had six different goal scorers tonight, and we probably had the best passing game of the year.”

MVU goal scorers: Ben Ledoux, Colby Young (and an assist), Camden Bertrand, Beau Reynolds, Camden Longway (and an assist), and Jaden Butler (first varsity goal on an empty netter). Wyett Bellrose had two assists.

Goalie saves: Ethan Stefaniak had 34 clays