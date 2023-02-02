Thunderbirds edged by Raiders, Rory Schreindorfer nets Lone T-bird goal | Sports

HIGHGATE – Early season games tend to be higher scoring than games in the last half of the season. The defense gets tighter, the goalies get better, and forwards back check better. Case in point was the U-32 game against the MVU girls on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The teams met in the second game of the season with the Thunderbirds coming out on top, 8-6. Today’s game saw U-32 best the T-Birds, 2-1.

The first period favored MVU. The Thunderbirds had good pressure on their only powerplay of the game early, and Addyson Longway hit the crossbar on a breakaway. Thunderbird goalie Jadyn Lapan also stopped a Breakaway Midway through the period.

“We didn’t do much wrong in the first period,” commented Coach Katie Campbell. “We told the girls to play the same way in the second, and we would be alright.”

Three minutes into the second, Emily Airoldi crossed the blue line and fed Rory Schreindorfer in the high slot; her low shot just inside the post froze goalie Adelaide Croteau, and MVU took a 1-0 lead.

With seven minutes left in the second, the Raiders tied the game on a very strange goal. With the puck in the U-32 zone, a delayed penalty was going to be called. While both teams played the puck, no whistle was heard. The puck was fired out of the zone to Raider Hannah Drury, who had just stepped on the ice, and she took the Breakaway pass and scored.

MVU didn’t get another shot for the next 17 minutes.

“We have a young team, and they didn’t handle the adversity well,” continued Campbell. “Maybe a more veteran team could have handled it better, but we were flat the rest of the period and most of the third.”

Lapan kept the game tied at one, stopping a one-timer, a 2-on-1, a deflection, and some shots off scrambles in front.

“Jadyn is very poised for her age and gave us a chance to win,” added Campbell.

U-32 scored the winner with seven minutes left on a high-point shot off the stick of Drury.

With 5:18 left, Campbell called a time-out. The stoppage almost paid dividends.

Off the ensuing face-off, the Puck went into the U-32 zone. Airoldi fought off a defender and got control, feeding Schreindorfer in the slot. Croteau had to make a great save on the 5-hole shot. That’s the first shot she had seen since early in the second. Airoldi then sent a sharp-angle shot that Croteau sent over the crossbar. Addison Gates had a shot that looked to sneak inside the post, but it was on the outside and sat on the net. That was as close as MVU could get, and the game ended 2-1.

“We changed up the lines a little, putting Airoldi with Schreindorfer. They work well together; hopefully, we can generate more offense. Madisyn Spears moved back to defense, where she plays on the U-14 team, so we can take advantage of her shot. Gates moved up to wing, where she can help us with her speed and puck-handling skills. Going forward, I want us to create more scoring chances; we don’t shoot the puck enough. Just get the puck on the net, and good things happen,” concluded Campbell.