Thunder wins basketball opener; Huskies fall to Greencastle | News, Sports, Jobs

Thunder wins season-opener

From staff reports

BELLEVILLE — Karina Renno posted a game-high 20 points as Belleville Mennonite topped Forbes Road in its season-opener on Friday, 40-30.

Sonya Yoder added 17 for the Thunder (1-0).

Ginnah Kendal scored 13 for Forbes Road.

Next, BMS will visit Johnstown Christian on Monday.

Belleville Mennonite 40, Forbes Road 30

Forbes Road (30): Ginnah Kendal 4 2-2 13, Emma Skiles 3 0-0 8, Taylor Small 2 0-0 5, Joslyn McConaughey 1 0-0 2, Kayla Baker 1 0-0 2.

BMS (40): Karina Renno 7 1-2 20, Sonya Yoder 5 6-14 17, Natalie Yoder 1 0-0 3.

Boys basketball

Huskies fall to Blue Devils

MERCERSBURG — Mifflin County’s boys basketball team couldn’t hold off Greencastle-Antrim’s second half surge during its season-opening defeat, 65-54. The contest was a part of the James Buchanan Tip-Off Tournament.

The Blue Devils (1-0) outscored the Huskies, 37-19, in the second half.

The Huskies (0-1) were led by junior guards Tagg Silfies and Jay Miner, who each scored 15 points. Forward Jayden Bilger chimed in with 11 points and Aidan Reed added nine points.

Mifflin County Returns to the Hardwood again today when it plays in the consolation game of the James Buchanan Tip-Off Tournament at 5 pm

Greencastle-Antrim 65, Mifflin County 54

Mifflin County (54): Silfies 5 3-3 15, Miner 5 2-2 15, Bilger 4 3-7 11, Reed 2 4-4 9, Bowersox 1 0-0 3, Eichhorn 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 17 13-18 54.

Greencastle-Antrim (65)