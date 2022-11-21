Thunder vs. Knicks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

New York @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: New York 8-9; Oklahoma City 7-9

What to Know

The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oklahoma City Thunder and are hoping to record their first win since March 13 of last year. The Knicks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Oklahoma City at 8 pm ET Nov. 21 at Paycom Center. Allowing an average of 115.29 points per game, New York has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 116-95 punch to the gut against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. This Matchup was a close 55-53 at the break, but unfortunately for New York it sure didn’t stay that way. Power forward Julius Randle wasn’t much of a difference maker for New York; Randle finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, OKC ended up a good deal behind the Memphis Grizzlies when they played this past Friday, losing 121-110. The top scorer for OKC was point guard Josh Giddey (20 points).

The losses put the Knicks at 8-9 and OKC at 7-9. New York is 5-3 after losses this season, OKC 3-5.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 pm ET

Monday at 8 pm ET Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 14 games against New York.