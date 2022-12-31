Thunder vs. 76ers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

Philadelphia @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Philadelphia 20-14; Oklahoma City 15-20

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven’t won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since Nov. 15 of 2019, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Thunder and Philadelphia will round out the year against each other at 8 pm ET at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.89 points per game.

Oklahoma City came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, falling 121-113. Despite the defeat, Oklahoma City had strong showings from shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 28 points and five assists, and point guard Josh Giddey, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s 2022 ended with a 127-116 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Philadelphia’s loss came about despite a quality game from center Joel Embiid, who had 37 points and five assists along with eight boards. Embiid’s night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 35 points.

The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 17-6 against the spread when expected to lose.

When the two teams previously met in February, Oklahoma City lost to the 76ers on the road by a decisive 100-87 margin. Maybe Oklahoma City will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the Matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 pm ET

Saturday at 8 pm ET Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.75

Odds

The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.