Thunder Rookies Contributing to Winning Basketball

When the Thunder selected both Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng in the Lottery last summer, neither player was necessarily on any team’s big board at the particular time during the draft. That didn’t stop Sam Presti, though, and it’s easy to see why.

Both Williams and Dieng have been very pleasant surprises for a youthful Thunder team that still looks just a step behind. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s heroics has carried OKC to a 10-13 record, but without his MVP-level of play, the Thunder would be a lot further away from a .500 record.

