Thunder Players to Add in Fantasy Basketball Leagues

While Oklahoma City sits at 4-6 on the season, the Thunder have multiple players who are good options for Fantasy basketball managers. In 12-team leagues especially, OKC provides a number of players who may be viable under-the-radar waiver-wire additions.

Lead guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is obviously Oklahoma City’s most desirable target, averaging a remarkable 47.5 Fantasy points per game this season. Unsurprisingly, the fifth-year ball-handler is rostered in over 99% of ESPN leagues.

Through nine games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. If SGA continues to produce at such a high level on a nightly basis, the former Clippers guard will likely finish as a top 10 Fantasy player this season.

Second-year guard Josh Giddey is the second-most commonly rostered Thunder player in ESPN Fantasy Leagues at 85.5%. The 6-foot-8 Australian is averaging 26.3 Fantasy points per game this season, but has yet to reach that total since returning from an ankle injury.

Giddey is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season, a swift drop in statistics from last season. As the former NBL star continues to work back from his injury, he will likely settle in more on offense and see his numbers return to that of a season ago.

Defensive standout Lu Dort is another solid Fantasy option in Oklahoma City, averaging 23.8 Fantasy points per game. The Canadian guard is rostered in only 28.5% of ESPN leagues, and could be a nifty midweek waiver-wire pick-up for those looking to add to their wing rotation.

In 10 games this season, Dort is averaging 12.7 points and 3.9 rebounds. Like Giddey, Dort’s value could increase later in the season if he can return to last year’s output.

For Fantasy Managers struggling to find consistent scorers to put in their lineup, forwards Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski are both viable under-the-radar waiver-wire options. Bazley is averaging 18.4 Fantasy points per game but is only on a roster in 7.1% of ESPN Fantasy leagues. Pokusevski, rostered in only 6% of ESPN leagues, is averaging 18.8 Fantasy points per game in 2022-23.

