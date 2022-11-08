Thunder Players to Add in Fantasy Basketball Leagues

While Oklahoma City sits at 4-6 on the season, the Thunder have multiple players who are good options for Fantasy basketball managers. In 12-team leagues especially, OKC provides a number of players who may be viable under-the-radar waiver-wire additions.

Lead guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is obviously Oklahoma City’s most desirable target, averaging a remarkable 47.5 Fantasy points per game this season. Unsurprisingly, the fifth-year ball-handler is rostered in over 99% of ESPN leagues.

Through nine games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. If SGA continues to produce at such a high level on a nightly basis, the former Clippers guard will likely finish as a top 10 Fantasy player this season.

